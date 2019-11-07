TODAY |

Portia Woodman scores on sevens return, as NZ opens Oceania tournament with win

Portia Woodman didn't have to wait long to get onto the scoresheet on her return for the Black Ferns sevens, crossing over in her comeback match in Fiji.

Having spent the past year out of action after a ruptured Achilles, Woodman returned to the Kiwi side for this weekend's Oceania Sevens -her first match against Japan.

With New Zealand already ahead 14-0, Woodman showed no lingering effects from her injury, outpacing Japan's defence to score a try on her return.

The Black Ferns sevens would go on to take a 26-5 victory. They will later face Canada and Australia to round off pool play.

After a year out of action, Woodman scored in a 26-5 win over Japan in Fiji. Source: SKY
