TODAY |

Over 400,000 rugby fans, including 16,000 Kiwis, make trip to Japan for World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Asia
Tourism

Over 400,000 fans have headed to Japan for this year's Rugby World Cup, including approximately 15,000 Kiwis, new statistics released today have revealed.

Rugby World Cup organisers released figures today for this year's tournament, saying they expect the influx of travellers to have a NZ$6.3 billion impact on Japan's economy.

Despite the Wallabies' early exit from the World Cup, Australia contributed the most travellers to the event with more than 34,000 people making the trip.

There were 1.8 million tickets available throughout the tournament, but over five million applications were made to see games live.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was plenty of black on the streets of Yokohama ahead of the World Cup semi-final. Source: 1 NEWS

There were also 170 countries represented by the ticket purchasers, with Argentina, France, the UK and South Africa the other top nations alongside Australia and New Zealand when it came to travellers heading to the tournament.

If the figures are anything to go by, Swing Low Sweet Chariot could feature plenty in Saturday's final between England and the Springboks - with over 22,000 British fans making the trip to Japan in comparison to the 6000 from South Africa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Brave Blossoms face South Africa at Tokyo Stadium later tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mike Green, Brian King, Paul Wright and Errol Hussey have formed a friendship around rugby and fishing. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Asia
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
England fined 'four-figure' sum for v-shaped formation in response to haka - report
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
Calf injury has ended revered ref Nigel Owens' chances of second RWC final - report
4
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
5
Sean Fitzpatrick's warning to England: We've seen teams peak in the RWC semis and fail when it counts before
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:43

Jonny Wilkinson offers advice to England on 'one-week journey' before RWC final

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe likely to return as only expected change to South African 23 for RWC final
02:49

England can create rugby dynasty, warns ex-Wallaby
01:59

'He'll have a shirt that fits him' - Eddie Jones drawing inspiration from Stephen Donald ahead of RWC final