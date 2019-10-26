Over 400,000 rugby fans, including 16,000 Kiwis, make trip to Japan for World Cup

Over 400,000 fans have headed to Japan for this year's Rugby World Cup, including approximately 15,000 Kiwis, new statistics released today have revealed.

Rugby World Cup organisers released figures today for this year's tournament, saying they expect the influx of travellers to have a NZ$6.3 billion impact on Japan's economy.

Despite the Wallabies' early exit from the World Cup, Australia contributed the most travellers to the event with more than 34,000 people making the trip.

There were 1.8 million tickets available throughout the tournament, but over five million applications were made to see games live.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were also 170 countries represented by the ticket purchasers, with Argentina, France, the UK and South Africa the other top nations alongside Australia and New Zealand when it came to travellers heading to the tournament.

If the figures are anything to go by, Swing Low Sweet Chariot could feature plenty in Saturday's final between England and the Springboks - with over 22,000 British fans making the trip to Japan in comparison to the 6000 from South Africa.