Otago's Sio Tomkinson banned for six weeks for high shot which knocked Auckland player out

Otago midfield back Sio Tomkinson has been banned for six weeks for the high shot on Simon Hickey that saw him get sent off in the loss to Auckland on Saturday.

Sio Tomkinson's hit knocked Simon Hickey out. Source: Photosport

Tomkinson was sent from the field in the 81st minute after knocking Hickey out with a dangerous tackle.

The action was found to be reckless and resulted in Hickey being injured, Duty Judicial Officer (DJO) Nigel Hampton QC found.

The entry point for a potential ban was ruled to be at the top end of 10 weeks but Tomkinson’s immediate admission of wrongdoing and expression of regret was taken into account, resulting in the final suspension of six weeks.