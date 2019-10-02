Oita Stadium braced for sea of black as fans begin to gather for All Blacks' RWC clash with Canada

The city of Oita has turned into a sea of black jerseys ahead of tonight’s clash between the All Blacks and Canada.

Streets are lined with Kiwis who have travelled to Japan for the game and locals wearing the famous black jersey.

Despite the rain, thousands have turned out in the city to support the tournament favourites.

Japanese fans Yutara and Yuno told 1 NEWS they travelled 600 kilometres from their hometown of Nagoya for this evening's game.

"I'm really into watching the All Blacks," Yutara said.

"I'm excited - really excited. It's a must win!"

Wellingtonians Maxi, Haberto and Facundo said they expect a "a bit of a thrashing".

"I think we'll beat them by 50 points," Haberto said.