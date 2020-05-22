NZ Rugby continue planning for North-South game, set tentative October date for Bledisloe Tests

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) continue to plan for a historic North-South game as part of a 2020 international rugby calendar with Bledisloe Cup Tests planned for October.

Jonah Lomu in action in a North Island-South Island game in 1994. Source: 1 NEWS

August 29 was the planned date of a North Island-South Island clash in Auckland but NZR boss Mark Robinson made the point that everything was fluid.

“We’re just working through more details on that,” he said.

Robinson said there was a tentative date of October 10 for the first Bledisloe Cup Test.

“There are a number of variations to possible Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championships competitions, we’re simply not in a position to finalise any of that yet with any certainty," Robinson said.

"We’re still working through a whole lot of scenarios around the trans-Tasman bubble, border, quarantine, isolation and all those sorts of things.”

“Based on some tentative dates of Bledisloe Cup, very tentative the way this is moving, October 10 could be a date for the first one.”

With that date, Robinson said there were plans to have the All Blacks play for their provinces prior to the Test series.

“We were committed to having the All Blacks involved with Mitre 10 Cup for as long as possible, at this stage we’re hoping we can have three weeks available for the All Blacks to be playing in that competition,” he said.