'Not where we want to be' - Savea says All Blacks need to improve

All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea admits his team is "not where we want to be" following Saturday night's nailbiting loss to South Africa on the Gold Coast.

South Africa edged New Zealand 31-29 in a Test featuring four lead changes in the last five minutes, with Elton Jantjies kicking the winning penalty after the full-time siren sounded.

It came a week after Jordie Barrett landed a late penalty and the All Blacks won by two points over the Springboks to clinch the Rugby Championship title.

Following Saturday's loss, Savea admitted his team had plenty of work to do ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

"I think the biggest takeaway [from the two Tests against the Springboks] is that we're probably not where we want to be as a team," Savea said.

"South Africa showed that [we have weaknesses] and put us under pressure. The biggest learning is working on the areas we need to grow and keep moving forward."

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea. Source: AAP

Coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks were "bitterly disappointed" to concede victory in the dying moments, as well as give up the chance to achieve a Rugby Championship Grand Slam.

However, Foster believed the team had progressed well in the last few months, and were now focussed on achieving success in their upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour.

"We've got some different teams again who we haven't played for a couple of years and their style. There's going to be some great learning moments, but at the same time we want to go out there and win," Foster said.

"One way to get ready for a World Cup is to build confidence through improving your game and winning big games, so that's where tonight [against the Springboks] will be gold for us."