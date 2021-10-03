TODAY |

'Not where we want to be' - Savea says All Blacks need to improve

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea admits his team is "not where we want to be" following Saturday night's nailbiting loss to South Africa on the Gold Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team is now focussed on sweeping its upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour. Source: 1 NEWS

South Africa edged New Zealand 31-29 in a Test featuring four lead changes in the last five minutes, with Elton Jantjies kicking the winning penalty after the full-time siren sounded.

It came a week after Jordie Barrett landed a late penalty and the All Blacks won by two points over the Springboks to clinch the Rugby Championship title.

Following Saturday's loss, Savea admitted his team had plenty of work to do ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

"I think the biggest takeaway [from the two Tests against the Springboks] is that we're probably not where we want to be as a team," Savea said.

"South Africa showed that [we have weaknesses] and put us under pressure. The biggest learning is working on the areas we need to grow and keep moving forward."

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea. Source: AAP

Coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks were "bitterly disappointed" to concede victory in the dying moments, as well as give up the chance to achieve a Rugby Championship Grand Slam.

However, Foster believed the team had progressed well in the last few months, and were now focussed on achieving success in their upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour.

"We've got some different teams again who we haven't played for a couple of years and their style. There's going to be some great learning moments, but at the same time we want to go out there and win," Foster said.

"One way to get ready for a World Cup is to build confidence through improving your game and winning big games, so that's where tonight [against the Springboks] will be gold for us."

The All Blacks head to Washington to play the USA on October 24, before continuing on to Europe to face Wales, Italy, Ireland and France in the following weeks, concluding on November 20.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussies offered shot at $1m prize for taking Covid vaccine
2
'Not where we want to be' - Savea says All Blacks need to improve
3
Lorde among celebrities awarded at Variety Power of Women event
4
Debbie Ngarewa-Packer: 'Minister lacked courage' on Oranga Tamariki
5
Jacinda Ardern says Brian Tamaki's protest a 'slap in the face' for Aucklanders
6
'Road rage' incident led to violent death of man in Ōtorohanga - police
7
Waikato regions wouldn't be in lockdown if more people were vaccinated - Ardern
8
Hamilton, parts of Waikato join Auckland at Alert Level 3
9
33 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ as Delta spreads to Waikato
10
Full video: Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak after two Covid-19 cases found in Waikato
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Black Ferns join new quad series ahead of RWC

Moana Pasifika lock in Mt Smart as home stadium

Aaron Smith shows off dazzling passing skills in TikTok video

Warren Gatland to become Chiefs director of rugby