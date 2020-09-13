Northland start season in spectacular fashion with commanding win over Manawatu

Northland started their Mitre 10 cup campaign in spectacular fashion today, crushing Manawatu 43-26 in Whangarei, with the Turbos squandering an early lead.

Tom Robinson of Northland fends the defenders during the round 1 Mitre 10 Cup match between Northland and Manawatu at Semenoff Stadium Source: Getty

The opening 20 minutes belonged to Manawatu with tries from Sam Stewart and James Tofa coming in quick succession along with two succesful penalty attempts from Ben Wyness.

Holding a 17-point lead midway through the first-half, the green machine looked to be in control; however, it all unravelled from there.

Northland replied with Sam Caird, Sam Nock and Kara Pryor dotting down before the halftime siren going into the break with a slim 22-20 lead.

With the exception of two successful penalty attempts, Manawatu continued to spiral out of the contest in with three more unanswered Northland tries taking place in the second half.