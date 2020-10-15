Northland loose forwards banter about haircuts, egos and taking the Log o' Wood to the bush

Your playlist will load after this ad

If anyone thought the Northland Taniwha were nervous heading into tomorrow night's Ranfurly Shield challenge in Hawke's Bay, they may want to meet the team's light-hearted loose forwards.

Tom Robinson, Matt Matich and Kara Pryor spoke to 1 NEWS Sport reporter Stephen Stuart after training for the match about a wide range of topics.

The trio traded banter throughout the short interview, starting off with their haircuts - a topic Robinson and his lucious ginger locks are passionate about.

"[The other two] used to have great hair too," Robinson said.

"Their careers were peaking, they were on - [All Blacks coach] Ian Foster was about to call them up and then they cut it off and now look at them!"

In response, Matich said Robinson's ego was clearly on display.

"They had to give him a XXXL shirt to get his head through it," Matich said.

When discussions finally turned to Friday's encounter, Matich issued a challenge to Hawke's Bay after the Taniwha struggled with their lineout last week against Southland.

"I'm the target man in the lineout this week - that's going to you Hawke's Bay, try and shut me down!"

If Northland do pull off a win tomorrow night, it'll be the first time the union has lifted the Log o' Wood in 42 years.

Robinson said no one would see the shield for months after that.

"If we win the shield, you won't see us for a few months," he said.