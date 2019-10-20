Nigel Owens to referee All Blacks-England semi-final, Jaco Peyper not considered after social media gaffe

Referee Nigel Owens will again take charge of the All Blacks, appointed as the lead official for this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England in Yokohama on Saturday.

Owens, 47, will again officiate the All Blacks, having taken charge of last weekend's 46-14 quarter-final victory over Ireland in Tokyo for the first of two World Cup semi-finals. French duo Romain Poite and Pascal Gauzere have been appointed as the assistant referees, with South Africa's Marius Jonker the Television Match Official.

Meanwhile France's Jerome Garces has been appointed to referee in the second semi-final between South Africa and Wales, England's Wayne Barnes and New Zealand's Ben O'Keefe to be his assistants. Kiwi Ben Skeen will be the TMO for the second semi-final.

"I would like to congratulate Nigel and Jérôme, the assistant referees and TMOs on their selection for the semi-finals," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said of the appointments.

"These are the best of the best, supported by a superb team, and we now look forward to compelling semi-finals at International Stadium Yokohama over the weekend."

World Rugby added that South African Jaco Peyper was not considered, following him being pictured mocking French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina, who was red carded in the quarter-final loss to Wales.