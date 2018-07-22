New Zealand start France Sevens in style, unbeaten after day one

The Black Ferns Sevens have booked a quarter-final against China in the France leg of the world series, finishing top of their pool after a perfect first day in Biarritz.

Starting off against Scotland, the Kiwis were given little trouble, running in no fewer than eight tries to their opponents' one. Ruby Tui, Tyla Nathan-Wong, captain Sarah Hirini, Kelly Brazier, Alena Saili, Shakira Baker and a double to Mikaela Blyde all scoring for a rampant Black Ferns side, final score 44-7.

New Zealand took just three minutes to open the scoring in their second match against Russia, Dhy Faleafaga going over for her first of the tournament. A double to Baker, and another each for Tui and Saili sealing the 31-0 victory.

However, New Zealand's final pool match against England would prove to be more of a contest between the two sides.

Saili would score her third try of the day to open the scoring in the third minute, only for England to hit back just two minutes later through Heather Fisher. Another for Saili before the break sent the two sides into halftime at 10-7 in the Kiwis' favour.

After the break though, it was all New Zealand. A try for Blyde in the opening minute of the second spell was followed by a double to Baker, with a consolation effort after the siren to Ellie Kildunne adding some respectability to the scoreline. New Zealand perfect from their first three matches.