New coach Warren Gatland heading to Chiefs training straight off flight from UK

Warren Gatland won't be taking any breaks between leaving Wales and joining the Chiefs with the Kiwi coach ready to report for Super Rugby training today after finishing his impressive 12-year stint coaching Wales on the weekend.

Gatland wrapped up his time with Wales by coaching a Barbarians outfit against his former team in Cardiff on Sunday with his Kiwi successor, Wayne Pivac, picking up a win in his first match in charge of Wales.

The game was played at Principality Stadium where it was revealed prior to kick off a gate has been named in Gatland's honour for his efforts with the team which included a World No.1 ranking and Six Nations triumphs.

But the 56-year-old is ready to move on and return to Waikato - even if technically he should wait another month.

"My WRU contract doesn't actually finish until the end of December, but I'm gone," Gatland said after Sunday's 44-33 loss to Wales.

"I am so indebted to the people of Wales for the opportunities that I've had.

"Hopefully we've had a chance to put a smile on people's faces. To be able to do that has been pretty special."

Gatland is now hoping to do the same back on home soil with the Chiefs having previously spent years playing and coaching Waikato before his big move north.

To do that, he's getting stuck in straight away.

'I'll get picked up by a friend from Auckland on Tuesday, go and pick up my car and then have a shower and go to training - that's Tuesday for me," Gatland said.

"I'm really excited about Super Rugby and what challenges that poses."