'Never say never' - Lima Sopoaga doesn't rule out playing for Samoa in 2023 World Cup

All Blacks and Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga isn't ruling out a switch to represent Samoa in the future as he embarks on his last Super Rugby season before heading to the UK to play for English side Wasps.
A change in eligibility rules could see him represent Samoa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Sopoaga didn't rule out potentially representing the nation of his heritage.
"Never say never," Sopoaga said.
"I could come back, I could play for Samoa - who knows?"
"Like I said, you can never say never."
