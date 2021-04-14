Moana Pasifika lock in Mt Smart as home stadium

Newly-formed Pacific Super Rugby team Moana Pasifika has confirmed their home grounds for the next seasons, announcing Mt Smart Stadium as their place of residence.

Moana Pasifika during the cultural challenge before their match against the Maori All Blacks. Source: Photosport

After confirming in August they would be part of Super Rugby in 2022 as part of a new 12-team format, Moana Pasifika said in a statement on Tuesday they had signed agreements with Auckland Unlimited to call the ground’s training facility and 25,000-capacity stadium ‘home’ for the new team from 2022-2028.

With longtime residents the Warriors looking at another NRL season based in Australia in 2022, a vacancy opened up for the Pacific franchise.

"We know that our community of supporters know this venue well, and we know they will bring intense passion, colour and energy when they come out in numbers to support their team," Moana Pasifika patron and All Blacks great Sir Bryan Williams said.

"We can’t wait to welcome fans to our new home, their fale.”

While Moana Pasifika is committed to basing itself in New Zealand for the foreseeable future, Sir Bryan acknowledged the organisation’s home away from home in the Pacific Islands.

“As the competition evolves and subject to international borders being open, our intention is to play games in Samoa and Tonga and expand our presence across our Moana," he said.

“To grow the game in the Pacific, we need to inspire our young players from an early age. They’ll see their heroes run out on the field in Moana Pasifika colours and believe that they can be just like them when they grow up."

Mt Smart Stadium was a sea of red. Source: Photosport

For now, Sir Bryan added Moana Pasifika is just excited about the first kick-off on its home turf in New Zealand.

“Come February, we’re hoping a new generation of fans will join the movement, ride the wave with us and come out in force to Mt Smart.

"It’s taken us 26 years to get here, so we intend to make it a really special celebration and we look forward to kicking off the new competition in style."