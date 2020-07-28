Mitchell Drummond chasing Crusaders' No.9 jersey - 'I don't want to be on the bench'

Mitchell Drummond is making sure he can perform his role as the Crusaders' bench halfback but he's determined to prove he should be starting instead.

Drummond has spent much of the season playing second fiddle to former Blues halfback Bryn Hall, coming off the bench for the Crusaders late in their matches.

The 26-year-old told 1 NEWS he's making sure he adds to the team no matter what minutes he gets.

"I don't want to be on the bench - I want to start every week," he said.

"But I also understand that when I am on the bench I have a role to play and I think over the last few weeks I've been showing that."

Drummond has been handed just one start in the Crusaders' first five games with Hall donning the No.9 jersey in the other four.



He said ensuring he makes an impact when he does take the field is his biggest focus currently.