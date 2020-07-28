TODAY |

Mitchell Drummond chasing Crusaders' No.9 jersey - 'I don't want to be on the bench'

Source:  1 NEWS

Mitchell Drummond is making sure he can perform his role as the Crusaders' bench halfback but he's determined to prove he should be starting instead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Drummond said he understands he still has a role to play as a reserve but he hopes he can challenge for the No.9 jersey. Source: 1 NEWS

Drummond has spent much of the season playing second fiddle to former Blues halfback Bryn Hall, coming off the bench for the Crusaders late in their matches.

The 26-year-old told 1 NEWS he's making sure he adds to the team no matter what minutes he gets.

"I don't want to be on the bench - I want to start every week," he said.

"But I also understand that when I am on the bench I have a role to play and I think over the last few weeks I've been showing that."

Drummond has been handed just one start in the Crusaders' first five games with Hall donning the No.9 jersey in the other four.

He said ensuring he makes an impact when he does take the field is his biggest focus currently.

"If that's my role for that week, I've got to make sure I keep doing that."

Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors add Eels' pair to replace homeward-bound quartet
2
Warriors scratch Walker brothers from coaching job consideration - report
3
Exclusive: NZ Rugby tables three draft options for new professional competition to replace Super Rugby in 2021
4
Crusaders reveal changing room 'wasn’t a very nice place to be' after home loss to Hurricanes
5
Geoff Toovey out of the race to become the Warriors coach
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:55

Exclusive: NZ Rugby tables three draft options for new professional competition to replace Super Rugby in 2021
00:14

Blues grind out victory to inflict record-breaking defeat on Chiefs

Ngani Laumape potentially out for rest of season, says Hurricanes coach
00:15

Sam Cane puts in heroic display, keeps making tackles after injury against Blues