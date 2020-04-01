Michael Fatialofa reassured by former UK club he won't face $200k medical bill alone

Michael Fatialofa has received a promise from his former English rugby club that they will continue to offer him full support after a report surfaced the former Hurricane is facing a large medical bill.

Michael Fatialofa goes off injured during the Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors. Source: Getty

It was reported yesterday Fatialofa has been hit with a $200,000 invoice for the healthcare he received after he broke his neck while playing for the Worcester Warriors earlier this year.

But now the Warriors have come out in support of Fatialofa following the report, even though he is no longer contracted to the club.

Warriors co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham said in a statement they were “concerned and disappointed” to hear that Fatialofa had received a bill for unpaid medical fees.

"We will work closely with the hospital and local Clinical Commissioning Group to understand any issues and help resolve the situation to ensure that Michael can concentrate solely on his rehabilitation at Sixways with the full and continued support of the club.”

Fatialofa was meant to spend one month at the private Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital but ended up spending four months there due to the public hospital he was meant to transfer to not having a bed for him.

Fatialofa's contract at the Warriors then expired on June 30 but he has been allowed to rehabilitate in the club facilities regardless.

Worcester has also paid for his and wife Tatiana's visa extensions in the country.

"We will continue to go over and above what is expected of the club to support Michael and Tatiana financially and practically,” the club said.

The club has also set up a fundraising appeal which has so far reached $80,000.