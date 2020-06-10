TODAY |

Michael Fatialofa hits the weights just days after hospital discharge

Source:  1 NEWS

Michael Fatialofa is embracing a tough strength conditioning regime, pumping iron just days after being discharged from hospital in England.

He’s was back bench pressing with Worcester teammate Joe Taufete’e, just six months after sustaining a serious spine injury. Source: Twitter/tatianafats

The former Hurricanes lock has become an inspiration to rugby fans across the globe and in a video uploaded to Twitter by his wife Tatiana, the 27-year old shows yet another display of determination and strength.

Fatialofa can be seen lying on the ground in a makeshift gym setup, bench pressing with USA Eagles star and Worcester team mate, Joe Taufete'e spotting.  

The feat may seem ordinary however just months ago, the 27-year-old faced the possibility of never walking again after sustaining a fractured vertebrae whilst playing for the Worcester Warriors in the English Premiership.

However, Fatialofa has left his fans and followers awestruck after taking his first unassisted steps in early April, only four months after the life changing injury.

