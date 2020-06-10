Michael Fatialofa hits the weights just days after hospital discharge

Michael Fatialofa is embracing a tough strength conditioning regime, pumping iron just days after being discharged from hospital in England.

The former Hurricanes lock has become an inspiration to rugby fans across the globe and in a video uploaded to Twitter by his wife Tatiana, the 27-year old shows yet another display of determination and strength.

Fatialofa can be seen lying on the ground in a makeshift gym setup, bench pressing with USA Eagles star and Worcester team mate, Joe Taufete'e spotting.

The feat may seem ordinary however just months ago, the 27-year-old faced the possibility of never walking again after sustaining a fractured vertebrae whilst playing for the Worcester Warriors in the English Premiership.