Michael Alaalatoa completes remarkable family journey after being named in Manu Samoa's World Cup squad

Manu Samoa has included 37-year-old first-five-eighth Tusi Pisi and Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa in their squad for the Rugby World Cup named at Eden Park this afternoon.

Pisi will make his third appearance at a World Cup while Alaalatoa follows in his father’s footsteps with his dad Vili part of the Samoa side which reached the quarter-finals in 1991,

Alaalatoa, who scored a double in his debut for Manu Samoa against over the Heartland XV at Eden Park, could face his brother and Wallabies prop Allan next week in Sydney.

"Anyone would be keen to play their brother wouldn't they?" coach Steve Jackson said at the squad announcement.

"This is the first time he has been with us in our environment and first time back in his culture, he's a quality footballer, he comes from a background with the Crusaders.

“He knows what it's like to win and I'm sure we will draw on a little bit of that intelligence from him."

Backs: Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Scott Malolua