TODAY |

Michael Alaalatoa completes remarkable family journey after being named in Manu Samoa's World Cup squad

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Pacific Islands

Manu Samoa has included 37-year-old first-five-eighth Tusi Pisi and Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa in their squad for the Rugby World Cup named at Eden Park this afternoon.

Pisi will make his third appearance at a World Cup while Alaalatoa follows in his father’s footsteps with his dad Vili part of the Samoa side which reached the quarter-finals in 1991,

Alaalatoa, who scored a double in his debut for Manu Samoa against over the Heartland XV at Eden Park, could face his brother and Wallabies prop Allan next week in Sydney.

"Anyone would be keen to play their brother wouldn't they?" coach Steve Jackson said at the squad announcement.

"This is the first time he has been with us in our environment and first time back in his culture, he's a quality footballer, he comes from a background with the Crusaders.

“He knows what it's like to win and I'm sure we will draw on a little bit of that intelligence from him."

Backs: Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Scott Malolua

Forwards: Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam, Piula Fa'asalele, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Leaupepe, Senio Toleafoa, Michael Alaalatoa, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Jordan Lay, Logovi'i Mulipola, Motu Matu'u, Ray Niuia, Seilala Lam.

Michael Alaalatoa could face his brother Allan next week when Manu Samoa take on the Wallabies. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Ryan Crotty returns from injury in style as Canterbury demolish Southland 80-0
2
Players sinbinned for punching shake hands as Fiji edge out Tonga at Eden Park
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
5
Valentine Holmes takes spectacular sideline catch as part of impressive outing for Jets
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15

Scuffle breaks out during Otago's Ranfurly Shield win over Manawatu
00:30

All Blacks treated to waiata from East Coast locals, and respond with their own

'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
00:35

'They'll be pretty fizzed' – All Blacks primed for pre-World Cup hit out against Tonga