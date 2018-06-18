 

Meet the Canterbury duo aiming to be the Black Ferns' fourth set of selected sisters

The Black Ferns women’s rugby team have had their first official training as paid athletes today. The 28 contracted players were joined by some wider training partners in Auckland.

Alana and Chelsea Bremner are aiming to make the squad together, but they're not the only sister act vying for spots.
Among them were Alana and Chelsea Bremner from Lincoln, Canterbury. They're in line to be the fourth set of sisters to make the Black Ferns.

"That would be amazing," Alana said.

"Being in it together would be pretty cool!"

But they're not the only siblings vying for the spot. Ruahei Demant is one of the contracted players while sister Kiritapu is in the wider squad.

The three day camp finished yesterday.

The Black Ferns will assemble again in early August before they play alongside the All Blacks in two test matches against Australia.

Story by 1 NEWS Sport producer Maddy Lloyd

