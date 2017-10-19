TODAY |

Matt Todd 'probably unlikely' for All Blacks' World Cup semi-final

The All Blacks will be without flanker Matt Todd for next weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, after picking up a shoulder injury in last night's victory over Ireland.

Coming on as a second half substitute in the All Blacks' 46-14 victory in Tokyo, Todd's stay on the field was short-lived, finishing the match in the sin bin after conceding a penalty try.

Talking to media today, coach Steve Hansen confirmed the news.

"Matt Todd has hurt that shoulder again, so we'll have to see how he goes," Hansen said. "It's probably unlikely he's going to be available.

"He dislocated it a wee while ago but got a bang on it yesterday, so we'll have to wait and see."

Hansen though did allay fears over the fitness of Sam Cane, who was substituted at halftime, describing the move as a tactical decision rather than an injury-enforced change.

All Blacks flanker Matt Todd makes a break against the Wallabies. Source: Photosport
