Manu Samoa pre-World Cup camp 'one of the best', says prop

In camp in Auckland preparing for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, Manu Samoa are confident of success on the world stage, says prop Logovi'i Mulipola.

In the past having been dogged by poor resources and conditions ahead of global tournaments, Manu Samoa are currently together as a squad in Auckland, their players and coaches travelling from as far as England to get in quality preparation before the World Cup begins later this year.

One of the more experienced campaigners in the side, 32-year old Mulipola will play in his third World Cup this year, telling 1 NEWS about the difference in the build up to 2019.

"A lot of the time we come together, [there's] a lack of time we've been together," he said.

"Compared to the tier one, tier two [teams], they literally have a block of a month to come together.

"We come together [in] the week, and play the weekend - which does not help.

Mulipolia is also confident that the extended time together as a squad will translate to results on the field.

"This is one of the best, we have one week before a Test match.

"Hopefully we're going to do better this time."

The Samoa side will next head home for the beginning of the Pacific Nations Cup, starting with rivals Tonga in Apia, before facing the USA and Fiji in Suva.

Manu Samoa will have a tough task on their hands to improve on their recent World Cup performances, finding themselves in the same pool as European giants Ireland and Scotland, hosts Japan, opening their tournament against Russia on September 24.

In Auckland training for the World Cup, Logovi'i Mulipola is hailing his side's preparation for Japan. Source: 1 NEWS
