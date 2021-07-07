Long-time Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli joins Blues

The Blues have nabbed another long-time Hurricane with hooker Ricky Riccitelli leaving the capital to join the Auckland franchise for the 2022 season.

Ricky Riccitelli. Source: Photosport

The Blues announced this afternoon the 71-cap Hurricane is joining them next season on a two-year deal.

“I am excited and looking forward to making the move and challenging myself,” said Riccitelli.

“I am looking for forward to the opportunity to earn some game-time as there are goals that I still want to achieve in New Zealand. I’ll be putting my best foot forward to achieve these and do my best for the club.

“The facilities at the Blues are impressive, and I am well aligned with Leon (MacDonald) and Tom Coventry and really excited about the challenges ahead.”

The 26-year-old’s exit comes after struggling for game time at the Hurricanes in recent seasons with All Blacks Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua regularly selected in the starting and reserve roles when available.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said the Hurricanes’ loss is his team’s gain.

“We were looking for a quality hooker with experience to bolster our ranks alongside Kurt Eklund and to help the development of Soane Vikena,” said MacDonald.

“The Blues need depth in what is a critical position. Ricky can do his core job of throwing to lineout and scrummaging well but is also powerful ball-in-hand and in defence.

“Most of all he is a quality individual who will definitely fit into the blue pride ethos we are developing here at our club.”