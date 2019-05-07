TODAY |

Live updates: Counties Manukau vs Waikato

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Welcome to the live updates of the Mitre 10 Cup round 3 clash between Counties Manukau Steelers and Waikato.

Counties 7-21 Waikato

33 mins: Mitch Jacobson manges to get over the line but losing the ball trying to dot it down. 

28 mins: Waikato in again! This time of the back of Luke Jacobson's strength in the ruck, helping turn the ball over and replacement winger Newton Tudreu goes over. Try is converted. 

24 mins: Waikato hit back! straight of the kick off Waikato manage to turn the ball over and get the ball to their back line which sees crash Sullivan over. The try is converted 

22 mins: A brilliant break through the middle by Counties lays a platform for their first try, Kali Hala crashing over under the post. Try is converted. 

20 mins: Counties also sustain pressure applied by Waikato down the other side of the park and mange to turn over ball at the break down and clear away a kick for touch. 

14 mins: Waikato sustain pressure applied from Counties and managed to win a penalty to get them out of their half. 

10 mins: Waikato impead with Counties line out which sees Counties with a penalty, they kick for touch.

3 mins: O'Donnell scores for Waikato with a successful conversion. 

1 min: Counties kick off and Waikato win a ruck penalty.

7.25pm: Teams below

Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The halfback was at his best as Cronulla thrashed the Warriors 42-16.
Warriors hammered by Shaun Johnson-inspired Sharks
2
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
The flanker pushed his case for World Cup selection with an 80-minute performance in the Mako’s thrashing of the Turbos.
Liam Squire scores try as Tasman demolish Manawatu
5
Stephen Kearney has told Cameron George to leave comments on the team to him after the CEO threatened to sack players who didn't put in.
Stephen Kearney sends stern message to Warriors boss after comments about players' efforts - 'That's my job'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

'He's going to be dominant' - Michael Hooper predicts big World Cup for David Pocock
00:14
Pepesana Patafilo produced a flick pass for the ages as the Lions beat Canterbury.

Outstanding flick pass sets up try as Wellington beat Canterbury in thriller despite losing Vaea Fifita
00:10
The teenage Reds star was shocked by his meteoric rise just two years out of school.

Wallabies' teen World Cup bolter Jordan Petaia shocked by his selection
02:19
"If we don't know what we're doing, no one will," the Wallabies coach joked.

Michael Cheika expects 'unpredictable' Wallabies at RWC after naming final squad