Live updates: Counties Manukau vs Waikato

Welcome to the live updates of the Mitre 10 Cup round 3 clash between Counties Manukau Steelers and Waikato.

Counties 7-21 Waikato

33 mins: Mitch Jacobson manges to get over the line but losing the ball trying to dot it down.

28 mins: Waikato in again! This time of the back of Luke Jacobson's strength in the ruck, helping turn the ball over and replacement winger Newton Tudreu goes over. Try is converted.

24 mins: Waikato hit back! straight of the kick off Waikato manage to turn the ball over and get the ball to their back line which sees crash Sullivan over. The try is converted

22 mins: A brilliant break through the middle by Counties lays a platform for their first try, Kali Hala crashing over under the post. Try is converted.

20 mins: Counties also sustain pressure applied by Waikato down the other side of the park and mange to turn over ball at the break down and clear away a kick for touch.

14 mins: Waikato sustain pressure applied from Counties and managed to win a penalty to get them out of their half.

10 mins: Waikato impead with Counties line out which sees Counties with a penalty, they kick for touch.

3 mins: O'Donnell scores for Waikato with a successful conversion.

1 min: Counties kick off and Waikato win a ruck penalty.