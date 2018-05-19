LIVE: Highlanders look to upset Waratahs in Sydney in third Super Rugby quarter-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby quarter-final between the Waratahs and Highlanders at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

16min: WAR 6-10 HIG

Waratahs cough up another penalty at the ruck - this time for not releasing the ball. Sopoaga seeks touch and finds it. Highlanders lineout 40m from the Waratahs line.

14min: WAR 6-10 HIG

Miscommunication leads to a poor throw and it's ruled not straight. Waratahs packing a scrum down just inside their half.

13min: WAR 6-10 HIG

Highlanders back in attacking territory after the Waratahs are penalised for not rolling away after kickoff. Sopoaga finds touch and it's a lineout just inside the Waratahs half.

12min: WAR 6-10 HIG

HIG TRY! Naholo dives into the corner and the Highlanders are back in front. Visitors get a lineout on halfway and they come off the top and hit the midfield. It's recycled quickly to the right to Sopoaga and he sells a beautiful dummy to slice into the backfield. He sees Naholo on the right wing unmarked and fires it to him. Naholo goes the final 20m to score. Slick from the southerners.

9min: WAR 6-3 HIG

WAR THREE! Highlanders immediately fall onto the backfoot again as their penalised in the first ruck after the kickoff for not releasing. Waratahs arrived with numbers after kickoff and forced the issue. Smart play. Foley slots it from 25m out to the right.

7min: WAR 3-3 HIG

HIG THREE! Highlanders respond straight away after Waratahs are penalised for not rolling away seven phases into the Highlanders' attack. It's 40m out in front and Sopoaga nails it. All tied up.

4min: WAR 3-0 HIG

WAR THREE! Lentjes is penalised for being offside and it's right in front from around 20m out. Foley steps forward to give the homeside a lead and does so with ease.

2min: WAR 0-0 HIG

Highlanders try a switch move from the scrum but the final pass to the right wing sails into touch. Waratahs take it quickly and Folau sees space in the backfield and kicks. Sopoaga races back to get to the bouncing ball and gets to it before clearing. Waratahs lineout 30m out.

KICKOFF

Foley gets things underway and we're off in Sydney! And it's a shocker! Way too short so we come back to halfway for a Highlanders scrum.

PREVIEW

Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs passes the ball to Michael Hooper during the round 14 Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium Source: Getty

Keeping a full contingent on the park will be the first step for the Highlanders if they are to wipe the painful memories of their last Super Rugby trip to Sydney.

Halting big NSW Waratahs ball runners is seen as another fundamental in Saturday's quarter-final.



The Dunedin-based side were humbled 41-12 in round 14 two months ago, a momentous result which ended a 40-match winless streak for Australian franchises against Kiwi teams.



It is best remembered for the red card shown to Highlanders winger Tavita Nabura in the opening quarter.

His kung fu-style kick to the face of opposite Cam Clarke when claiming a high ball handed the Waratahs a virtual free pass, exacerbated when halfback Aaron Smith was shown a yellow card soon afterwards.



However, Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody said the danger signs had become obvious prior to their numerical disadvantage.



"We played a lot of that game down on men, which is not ideal, but even in that first 15 minutes the Waratahs were playing awesome," Dermody told AAP.



"They were creating heaps of momentum with their big runners so I guess that's probably the bit of that game which we've been reviewing - how to stop that.



"I'm predicting they'll probably do that again."



Big outside backs Taqele Naiyaravoro and Israel Folau both bagged doubles while Curtis Rona also ran amok, ending the Waratahs' four-match losing trot to the Highlanders.



The Kiwis are close to full strength and refreshed after welcoming back two influential All Blacks, Ben Smith and Aaron Smith.



There are six starting changes from the makeshift side which finished the regular season with a 43-37 home win over the Melbourne Rebels.



Key figures who have endured a heavy workload were rested to prepare them for the Australian conference champions.



Veteran fullback and co-captain Ben Smith is a leading light in their counter- attacking style while halfback Aaron Smith dictates the speed of their game and is a lethal tactical kicker.



Also back is outside centre Rob Thompson, one of their big improvers this season, along with regular first-choice forwards Luke Whitelock, Tom Franklin and Daniel Lienert-Brown.



Dermody believes his returning players have benefited from a break.



"You can tell straight away. Monday morning when those boys came back in they had a spring in their step and were ready to go," he said.



"Partly because it's knockout rugby but partly because they had that whole week off."

TEAMS

Waratahs: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Bernard Foley (c), 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Will Miller, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Paddy Ryan, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Brad Wilkin, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Cameron Clark, 23 Bryce Hegarty

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (cc), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown