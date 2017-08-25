 

Rugby


LIVE: Baby Blacks hold onto slight lead over trans-Tasman rival Junior Wallabies in final pool match of U20s World Cup

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this morning's U20s Rugby World Cup match between the Baby Blacks and Australia at Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan, France.

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

You can watch all the action live on TVNZ DUKE or online on TVNZ OnDemand here.

40 mins: NZ 17 AUS 15

And we are back underway! Australia kick-off deep towards the Baby Blacks. Harry Plummer kicks the ball into touch just before halfway.

HALFTIME - NZ 17 AUS 15

Momentum has shifted in Australia's favour late in the first half as New Zealand started to lose composure and discipline, giving away too many penalties and allowed the Junior Wallabies to get back into the game.

The weather has turned ugly here in Perpignan, it is bucketing down and it will be interesting to see which team makes the most of possession in the second spell.

37 mins: NZ 17 AUS 15

PENALTY TRY!  New Zealand are penalised for constant infringing during an attacking maul setup by Australia. Tevita Mafileo has been sent to the bin.

The kick from in front of the sticks is successful and Australia now trail by two-points.

29 mins: NZ 17 AUS 8

TRY! Australia's first-five Hamish Stewart puts in a smart grubber kick for his openside flanker Fraser McReight to run onto. He has too much wheels and he crashes over to score the first try for the Junior Wallabies down the left flank.

The conversion is offline from out wide.

18 mins: NZ 17 AUS 3

THREE! Australia are doing themselves no favours after they give away a penalty right in front of the uprights. Harry Plummer steps up for the Baby Blacks and nails the penalty kick from easy range.

12 mins: NZ 14 AUS 3

TRY! Just as it looked like the Australians were about to score NZ's No.8 Devan Flanders intercepts the ball and no one is going to catch him. He goes 60m untouched and scores down the left flank.

Harry Plummer nails the conversion from out wide.

10 mins: NZ 7 AUS 3

THREE! The Junior Wallabies opt to kick at goal and they trail 7-3.

4 mins: NZ 7 AUS 0

TRY! The Baby Blacks' first-five Harry Plummer dummies to the right from 10m out and slips in between two Aussie defenders. He goes in low and grounds the ball over the try-line.

Plummer converts his own try.

2 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

NO TRY! A bizarre start to the match. New Zealand's skipper Tom Christie looks to have knocked on the ball over the try-line. The Aussies were in all sorts of trouble as the Baby Blacks had the Junior Wallabies back-pedaling. New Zelaand have a scrum from 5m out.

KICK-OFF - NZ 0 AUS 0

And we are underway with New Zealand kicking off to Australia!

PREVIEW

The Baby Blacks will look to go three-from-three in pool play this morning, facing off against trans-Tasman rivals Australia in their final round robin game at this year's World Rugby U20 Championship.

As such, coach Craig Philpott has named a strong side to face the Junior Wallabies, making six changes to the side that played against Wales last week.

"We looked to get some consistency with combinations because we want to be getting close to settling on a side that is going to take us through the last few games at this tournament," said Philpott.

Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa replaces Tom Florence, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a shoulder injury, in the loose forwards, while Jay Renton gets his first start at halfback.

Scott Gregory has also been promoted for his first start, pairing with Billy Proctor in the midfield.

Impressive cameos off the bench against Wales has seen prop Tevita Mafileo and lock John Akau’ola-Laula rewarded with starting jerseys.

Blues winger Caleb Clarke has overcome illness that ruled him out of the Wales match to start on the wing.

Philpott said coming up against Australia in their final pool match is an exciting prospect.

"It's all or nothing for Australia; they need to win to progress.

"It's really important for us to absorb early pressure, play the game at the right end of the field and push that pressure back on them. If we force them to play their hand it will create some opportunities for us."

TEAMS

NZ: 1. Rob Cobb, 2. Flynn Thomas, 3. Tevita Mafileo, 4. Laghlan McWhannell, 5. John Akauola-Laula, 6. Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, 7. Tom Christie (captain), 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Jay Renton, 10. Harry Plummer, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Scott Gregory, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Bailyn Sullivan, 15. Vilimoni Koroi

Reserves: 16. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Sione Asi, 19. Will Tucker, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Jamie Spowart

Australia: 1. Harry Hoopert, 2. Efi Maa’afu, 3. Tom Ross, 4. Angus Blyth, 5. Harry Hockings, 6. Michael Wood, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Josh Kemeny, 9. Tate McDermott (c), 10. Hamish Stewart, 11. Jordan Petaia, 12. Isaac Lucas, 13. Semisi Tupou, 14. Matt McTaggart, 15. Mack Hansen

Reserves: 16. Matt Faessler, 17. Sama Malolo, 18. George Francis, 19. Esei Ha’angana, 20. Pat Tafa, 21. Ryan Lonergan (vc), 22. Bayley Kuenzle, 23. Will Harrison

