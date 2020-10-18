LIVE: All Blacks down to 14 men for 60 minutes after Ofa Tuungafasi red carded

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of tonight's Tri-Nations Test match between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

24min: AUS 8-5 NZL

There's some pushing and shoving and the TMO has a look but there's nothing in it. Play resumes and it's an Australian penalty. They know the situation here 20m out and forego the three points for a kick for the corner. Aussie lineout 5m from the ABs line.

23min: AUS 8-5 NZL

NZL RED! This will be the talking point of the night. Ofa Tu'ungafasi is gone after a dangerous tackle where his shoulder has made contact with a Wallabies chin. However, the runner, Wright, was falling into the hit. However, the ref says there weren't enough "mitigating factors" and he's gone. Wallabies use the penalty to get a lineout 22m from the All Blacks' line.

21min: AUS 8-5 NZL

AUS THREE! Rough couple minutes for Sevu Reece as he gives up back-toback penalties. Both times playing the ball off his feet. Wallabies using this second penalty to grab three points and they do. Hosts back in front.

18min: AUS 5-5 NZL

Wallabies go down the blindside and Rieko puts a BIG hit in that results in a knock on! All Blacks try a counter attack but Wallabies hurt themselves more by giving up a penalty. Barrett finds touch 10m from halfway.

17min: AUS 5-5 NZL

Wallabies go high to Rieko and he can't bring it in. No advantage for them after so it's a scrum just outside the All Blacks' 22m near the right sideline.

14min: AUS 5-5 NZL

All Blacks building their attack again but it stops on the eighth phase with a penalty for playing the ball of their feet at the ruck. Looks like Tu'inukuafe was the culprit. Wallabies kick for touch and get a lineout 35m from the ABs line.

13min: AUS 5-5 NZL

All Blacks attempt a maul off the lineout but goes nowhere. Comes out the back and into the midfield where Laumape grubbers one through. Aussies get to it and clear. All Blacks with another lineout, now 25m from the Aussie line.

11min: AUS 5-5 NZL

Barrett clears after the restart. Wallabies lineout 10m inside the ABs half. The lineout is ugly and Scott Barrett gets over the ball. Wallabies don't release and it's a penalty! Gives the ball to his brother and he kicks for the corner. All Blacks on the attack again with a lineout 15m from the Aussie line.

10min: AUS 5-5 NZL

NZL TRY! White's clearance after the kickoff is poor and the All Blacks slowly build their attack off it. 12 Phases in and they're on the Aussie 22m. Ball comes left and there's a knock on! Aussies clear but it doesnt go out and the Barretts bring it back. All Blacks start again from 40m out. Great run from Akira on the left wing gets them back to the 22m. 11th phase and they're 15m short. Ball comes left, the Wallabies attempt an intercept, can't get it. Rieko jumps on the loose ball and takes it al the way to the left corner. What a long passage of play! Jordie Barrett hits the posts.

4min: AUS 5-0 NZL

AUS TRY! Wright is in on debut! Ball comes off the top of the lineout and out to Hodge who chip kicks behind the rushing line. No All Blacks can get to it and it's an awkward bounce. Banks gets it, flicks it to the rookie wing and he's in. Hodge can't get the extras.

2min: AUS 0-0 NZL

Perenara clears early and a couple of good hits from the All Blacks early on but they've given up an early penalty for playing the ball of their feet. Hodge uses that big boot and gives the Wallabies a lineout on the NZ 22m.

KICKOFF

All Blacks lay down the challenge with Kapa o Pango, led by Perenara, and we're moments away from this one getting under way!

Wallabies get us going and here we go!

PREVIEW

The All Blacks are preparing for a desperate Wallabies outfit looking to land a punch in the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup Test in Brisbane tonight.

The Australians' hopes of wresting back the trans-Tasman trophy after 18 years in New Zealand hands ended last Saturday with an embarrassing 43-5 defeat in Sydney.

The record third Test loss continued a downward spiral after a promising opening Test draw in Wellington last month.

But All Blacks skipper Sam Cane feels the Wallabies are a danger when they have little to lose.

"I think so - they've always been a side that plays well when their backs are against the wall and you could say that's where they are at the moment," Cane said on Friday.

One thing in the home side's favour is their record at Suncorp Stadium - their favourite Australian ground.

The Wallabies are unbeaten in three of the past four Tests, including one draw, against the All Blacks at the venue - winning their last clash there 23-18 in 2017.

The stadium usually throws up close affairs with the last seven Bledisloe Cup Tests played there, dating to 1996 when it was still called Lang Park, decided by seven points or less.

"I see it as massive challenge for us - I look at our record at Suncorp and it's something that we're not proud of," the openside flanker said.

"We want to make sure we do everything we can to go out there to get a good win against them.

"Obviously the Wallabies enjoy playing there because they've got that record over us but I can't pinpoint it - stadiums are a funny thing.

"But there's no point hiding from the fact that we haven't been the sharpest there."

Among sweeping changes the All Blacks have included four debutants including Akira Ioane at blindside flanker, joining his winger brother Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks were also forced to make a late change this afternoon with reserve lock Patrick Tuipulotu scratched due to illness and replaced by Tupou Vaa'i.

The Wallabies also have another new face in their backrow, with Lachie Swinton wearing the No.6 jersey.

TEAMS

Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Reece Hodge, 9 Nic White, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Lachie Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 James Slipper

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Ned Hanigan, 20 Liam Wright, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Filipo Daugunu

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe