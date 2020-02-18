TODAY |

'Litte whānau is expanding' - TJ Perenara and wife Greer expecting their first child

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks halfback and Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara is set to become a father with he and his wife Greer announcing that Greer is pregnant.

Perenara took to social media to make the announcement, sharing a photo of his dog Ronnie grinning next to an ultrasound image along with the caption, "I'm going to be a big sister! Baby Perenara due August 2020".

The 28-year-old said he and Greer are "so happy" about the news.

"Our little whānau is expanding."

The announcement was met with applause from the TVNZ1 Breakfast crew as well with Hurricanes fan John Campbell jokingly reported to have already put in his application to become the child's godfather.

"They are a lovely, lovely couple," Campbell said.

"That Greer, she's special - she's kind and she's smart."

The Breakfast team then discussed how big the baby would likely be at the moment with Hayley Holt and Erin Conroy - both pregnant themselves - guessing the little Perenara would be approximately the size of an avocado.

