Liam Squire makes himself available to All Blacks for RWC selection - report

All Blacks loose forward Liam Squire is one step closer to a shock World Cup recall after reportedly advising the All Blacks he's available for selection consideration.

Stuff reports Squire has reached out to All Blacks management ahead of Wednesday's squad announcement where coach Steve Hansen will name the 31 players selected for the tournament in Japan.

After a Super Rugby season wrecked by injuries, 28-year old Squire made himself unavailable for All Blacks selection for the Rugby Championship, instead making his playing return for Tasman earlier this month.

Squire's absence this season has seen the All Blacks utilise multiple options in the number six jersey, with Ardie Savea, Shannon Frizell, Vaea Fifita, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papalii all used as blindside flankers.

But after a successful return with the Mako, Stuff reports Squire has told selectors he's available.

It follows comments from Hansen who has consistently throughout the process said they are still open to taking Squire to the World Cup despite his absence this season.

"It's whether he wants to be considered or not, that's the key thing," Hansen said last week.

Hansen had also previously applauded Squire for his "courageous" decision to step away from the game.

"You’ve got a guy who’s straight up and honest about life and when he tells you that you got to listen to it."

Squire hasn't played for the All Blacks since last year's 16-9 loss to Ireland in Dublin but three positive appearances for Tasman so far in this year's Mitre 10 Cup could see him add to his 23 Tests in Japan.

Tasman co-coach Andrew Goodman said they'd support Squire's return to the All Blacks if he makes the cut.

"We all know he's good enough to be at the World Cup if he's selected and if that's something he wants to do," Goodman told RNZ.

"That's going to be a conversation he'll have with those guys when they're both ready ready."