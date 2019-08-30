Liam Squire admits not being prepared for pressures of Test rugby after World Cup omission

Liam Squire has admitted he wasn't prepared for the pressures of Test rugby after he was omitted from Steve Hansen's 2019 World Cup squad.

Squire last night cleared the air on social media, saying his mental health was more important to him than rugby.

But the 23-Test loose forward says he is prepared to come into the squad as injury cover in Japan if needed.

Squire hasn't played for the All Blacks since last year's 16-9 loss to Ireland in Dublin and after a Super Rugby season wrecked by injuries, the 28-year-old made himself unavailable for selection for this year's Rugby Championship.

But Squire saw a successful return to the field with the Mako in three injury-free Mitre 10 Cup matches.

Helping the 23-Test flanker's case is the fact that All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has said consistently throughout the process he would still be considered if he wanted to be.

Last month, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen applauded Squire for his "courageous" decision not to make himself available for selection.

"You’ve got a guy who’s straight up and honest about life and when he tells you that you got to listen to it," Hansen said at the time.

“He’ll go away and work away quietly. If he feels like he’s ready to get back into it, he’ll let us know and we’ll pick him.”