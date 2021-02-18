Level 2 loophole? Chiefs to host 700 fans for upcoming match despite Covid-19 restrictions

The Chiefs appear to have found a loophole in the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, with 700 fans set to attend their Super Rugby Aotearoa match this week despite being at Alert Level 2.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Chiefs play the Highlanders this Friday at Waikato Stadium and were set to do so without any crowds due to the nationwide alert level change to Level 2 following Auckland’s community outbreak of Covid-19.

Level 2 restrictions prohibit public gatherings of over 100 people. However, the Chiefs said in a statement this morning they have found a way for 700 fans and stakeholders to “safely attend” the match with the stadium set to be split into zones.

“Each zone will be separated, with its own dedicated entry/exit point,” the Chiefs said.

“Contact tracing will take place via the Chiefs Rugby Club’s ticketing and scanning systems on arrival and scanning of the Covid QR code will be mandatory for all attendees.

“Attendees have been respectfully asked to observe physical distancing and wearing a face mask is recommended.”

The Chiefs said their members entered a registration process last night to attend the game this week, with 700 tickets distributed on a “first in, first served” basis.

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins said it took less than three minutes for the tickets to be swooped up.

“Everyone involved has been working tirelessly to ensure we have a safe environment to allow for Chiefs members, stakeholders and Gallagher Chiefs whānau to attend,” Collins said.

“While we are disappointed we cannot have all our fans in attendance to cheer on the Gallagher Chiefs, we know that this is a unique situation and the safety of our fans, players and staff is our main priority.

“We were flattered from the response we received from our members being that it took less than three minutes to fill their 700 allocated spaces.”