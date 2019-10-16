TODAY |

Kiwi pair thriving in women's rugby in Japan

Two former New Zealand women rugby seven players are thriving in Japan’s rugby scene.

Charlotte Scanlan played rugby league and sevens for New Zealand.

The 31-year-old is in her third season at Yokohama.

"It's absolutely amazing, it's a beautiful country, you have your city, you have the countryside up in Hoikaido, the food - everyone loves the food.

Morgan Morrow, former New Zealand sevens player said Japan's appeal for female athletes will continue to grow.

"It's an awesome stepping stone, whether you want to come here to end your career, or to get better at the fundamental stuff," she said.

Scanlan said the women’s game in Japan “has come along in leaps and bounds.”

1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs caught up with a two Kiwi women thriving in Japan. Source: 1 NEWS
