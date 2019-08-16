TODAY |

Kieran Read says young wingers need to 'back themselves' under Bledisloe Cup spotlight

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Back yourselves, that's the advice being given to rookie All Blacks wingers by captain Kieran Read ahead of tomorrow night's clash against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

With both Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane dropped following the 47-26 defeat in Perth last week, 24-year old George Bridge and 22-year old Sevu Reece have been given the nod to start on the wings, both hoping to translate their outstanding Super Rugby form to Test level.

With Bridge playing just his third Test, and Reece his second, coach Steve Hansen is placing his faith in the two youngsters, the All Blacks needing a win to stop the Wallabies taking hold of the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

Speaking after his side's captain's run this afternoon though, Read made it clear that Bridge and Reece both have the backing of the All Blacks to get the job done tomorrow night.

"They're super excited," Read told media.

"They're young guys that don't carry too much baggage, and just want to go out there and play footy.

"They've done the job at Super [Rugby] level, and the opportunity is massive for them. I know they're pretty calm and clear. They're looking forward to it."

As for any advice the captain would give to two of his more inexperienced charges?

"Just keep backing themselves. That's where we need to be as a team, back our abilities to play footy.

"Those two blokes will certainly run hard if they get the chance, that's basically it across the board."

The All Blacks face the Wallabies at Eden Park tomorrow night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

George Bridge and Sevu Reece will be thrust into the action at Eden Park in place of more experienced teammates. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Bruce Deans
Former All Blacks, Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans dies aged 58
3
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
4
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
5
Raelene Castle spoke to 1 NEWS about the biggest challenge of her Rugby Australian role – dealing with Folau.
Kiwi boss of Rugby Australia speaks about standing up for rugby’s values during battle with Israel Folau
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:18
The Kiwi women face the Wallaroos as part of tomorrow night's double header at Eden Park.

Black Ferns overwhelmed by support for women's rugby, says Selica Winiata: 'We want that crowd'
01:37
The young winger will start against the Wallabies tomorrow night, in place of the out-of-form Smith.

Sevu Reece out to prove he belongs in All Blacks after replacing axed Ben Smith

00:31
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.

Liam Squire still in frame for World Cup selection, says Steve Hansen
Bruce Deans

Former All Blacks, Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans dies aged 58