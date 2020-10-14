TODAY |

Josh Ioane called into All Blacks, Beauden Barrett absent from team training

Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane has been called into the All Blacks this morning.

The Highlanders' first-five was in amongst the group as they prepared for the second Bledisloe Test. Source: 1 NEWS

The one-Test All Blacks was back in amongst the team today as they prepared for the second Bledisloe Test at Eden Park after drawing last week's fixture against the Wallabies 16-16 in Wellington.

Another first-five missing from the team training though was Beauden Barrett who was scratched late last week from Sunday's fixture due to an Achilles tendon issue.

Barrett was meant to start the match at fullback but was replaced by Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie.

Barrett was still with the team when they arrived this morning, but trained away from the group.

The other two All Blacks squad members who missed last week's game with injuries - Scott Barrett and Ngani Laumape - were part of the team training this morning.

