Jordie Barrett 'disappointed and embarrassed' after mistakenly entering house

All Blacks and Hurricanes youngster Jordie Barrett addressed media at Wellington Airport this morning, after an incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Barrett, 21, and friend Sam Casey, returned to what they thought was a friend's house, before realising they had entered the wrong Dunedin home.

Police were called before the pair were released, apologised, with no charges laid.

Speaking to media, Barrett apologised for the incident.

"I'm a little bit disappointed and embarrassed by what's unfolded," he said.

"I apologise to the people who were disturbed."

Barrett then explained how the events unfolded.

"We made a human error."