Joe Schmidt ignores Ireland's new World No.1 status ahead of RWC - 'We all know who the real favourites are'

Joe Schmidt and Ireland will enter the Rugby World Cup as the top-ranked side around the globe but the Kiwi coach insists the All Blacks remain the favourites.

Schmidt's side secured a 19-10 win over Wales this morning in their final warm-up match before the tournament and in doing so, moved to the top of World Rugby's rankings.

When asked about the ascension, Schmidt shook off the new status.

"We have been lucky enough to tick a few firsts off with this group over the last six and a half years but that label is not going to be relevant to anyone," Schmidt told media after the match.

"We all know who the favourites are and it's not us."

Schmidt added he doesn't expect the All Blacks to be fazed by the rankings either.

"Knowing [New Zealand coach] Steve [Hansen] and Ian Foster and the coaching staff and some of the players, for them it's far from their minds.

"The All Blacks are very process-focussed.