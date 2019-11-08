Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens

Japan's recent rugby success has carried over into the sevens format, earning a last-gasp victory over New Zealand at the Oceania Sevens in Suva, Fiji.

With wins over New Caledonia and Niue on day one yesterday, the All Blacks sevens returned to the field for their first match of day two.

After the All Blacks raced out to a 7-0 lead, Japan came roaring back into the contest, with back-to-back tries to earn a 14-7 advantage.

New Zealand would level scores through Ngarohi McGarvey. However, a late penalty gave Japan the chance to steal the win.