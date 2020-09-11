TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern: 'SANZAAR politics' to blame if Australia hosts Rugby Championships

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern blames SANZAAR politics Australia ends up hosting this year's Rugby Championship

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern blamed SANZAAR politics for the reported decision to play the Rugby Championship in Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

Australia is believed to have been given the nod following a Sanzaar teleconference on Thursday night. It's yet to be officially confirmed.

Ardern today denied suggestions that Australia’s less onerous Covid-19 quarantine restrictions were the reason that the four-team tournament, which features the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Argentina, would reportedly be played in New South Wales.

Australia to host this year's Rugby Championships, according to report

“We put in a huge amount of effort into that bid, worked really hard to accommodate the needs of the tournament and the players,” she said.

“Even creating a regime where they could be training within three days of arrival in New Zealand.”

“If we are not successful, I would say it would be a result of being caught up in some SANZAAR politics.”

Ardern also defended New Zealand’s reputation for hosting big events compared with Australia.

“New Zealand has hosted tournaments like this and on a larger scale before,” she said.

“I have every confidence in the facilities.”

Rugby
All Blacks
Australia
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Wild punches thrown as brawl breaks out in NRL clash
2
Jacinda Ardern: 'SANZAAR politics' to blame if Australia hosts Rugby Championships
3
All Blacks great Kieran Read on cusp of achieving long-held 'dream' this weekend
4
Australia to host this year's Rugby Championships, according to report
5
Springboks edge closer to Rugby Championship inclusion after Europe comp omission
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Full video: Labour's Jacinda Ardern speaks with media after making pitch to Business NZ

Labour promise to set aside 10 per cent of managed isolation spots for critical overseas workers

Student at West Auckland primary school confirmed as having Covid-19

Australia to host this year's Rugby Championships, according to report