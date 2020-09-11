Jacinda Ardern: 'SANZAAR politics' to blame if Australia hosts Rugby Championships

Jacinda Ardern blames SANZAAR politics Australia ends up hosting this year's Rugby Championship

Australia is believed to have been given the nod following a Sanzaar teleconference on Thursday night. It's yet to be officially confirmed.

Ardern today denied suggestions that Australia’s less onerous Covid-19 quarantine restrictions were the reason that the four-team tournament, which features the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Argentina, would reportedly be played in New South Wales.

“We put in a huge amount of effort into that bid, worked really hard to accommodate the needs of the tournament and the players,” she said.

“Even creating a regime where they could be training within three days of arrival in New Zealand.”

“If we are not successful, I would say it would be a result of being caught up in some SANZAAR politics.”

Ardern also defended New Zealand’s reputation for hosting big events compared with Australia.

“New Zealand has hosted tournaments like this and on a larger scale before,” she said.