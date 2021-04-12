'It's rest and Netflix' - Sam Cane in high spirits after successful surgery on serious pectoral injury

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has confirmed he has had a successful surgery for the pectoral injury that has sidelined him.

Sam Cane after surgery. Source: Sam Cane / Instagram

Cane went under the knife late last week to address the injury he sustained playing for the Chiefs against the Blues late last month.

The Chiefs confirmed shortly after the win Cane had torn his right pectoral tendon and will be sidelined for up to six months.

On social media this morning, Cane updated fans on his situation alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed.

“Surgery went well,” Cane said.

“Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tied up a few lose ends with my shoulder while he was in there. Looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger.”

Cane joked in the meantime though, he’ll be resting at home watching plenty of television series.

“In the short term it’s rest and Netflix," he said.

"I’m currently on the last season of Homeland and have loved it but will need a new series or two so hit me with your favourites please and thank you!”