'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis

1 NEWS
Brad Weber has managed to capture a small glimpse of the raw power of Typhoon Hagibis as it passed over the All Blacks' hotel last night.

The back-up halfback filmed lights swaying in the hotel's lobby as the super typhoon blew through Tokyo.

"Typhoon winds so strong it's pushing our hotel around," Weber said.

Nationally circulated Yomiuri newspaper said this morning the storm's casualty toll currently sits at two people dead, three missing and 62 injured.

It has also forced Rugby World Cup organisers to cancel the first game of four games scheduled for today between Canada and Namibia which was meant to be played in Kamaishi, 530km north of Tokyo.

The All Blacks were meant to play Italy in Toyota yesterday for their final pool game but World Cup officials had already cancelled their match along with the France v England match.

Brad Weber captured the moment before saying the typhoon was "pushing" the hotel around. Source: Brad Weber / Twitter
