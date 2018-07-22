'It's been an awesome ride' - Black Ferns Sevens manager departs on a high after helping side to World Cup win

The Black Ferns Sevens won their World Cup final in San Francisco, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

But after the match it was revealed that players had dedicated the win to a special member of their squad who is now saying goodbye.

For the third time at AT&T Park, the Black Ferns Sevens kept the opposition scoreless as they went on to defend their title with a convincing 29-0 win over France.

But it wasn't Portia Woodman or hat-trick hero Michaela Blyde that players were celebrating.

Instead, it was long-time team manager Jennelle Strickland after she told the team this was her last game with them.

"When we came out onto the field, seeing her crying was hard," Woodman said.

"But just knowing that she's going is really scary, she's like our mum, she looks after us when we're away from our whanau."

Strickland said the team has nothing to fear.