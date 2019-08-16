Israel Folau now seeking $14m for torn-up contract, believes he could've captained 'a trophy-winning Wallabies' side

Sacked Wallabies star Israel Folau now says he is set to lose $14 million as a result of his sacking by Rugby Australia, according to new court documents.



The documents also claim the Wallabies would have put in a "superior performance" if Folau was selected for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and he could have possibly captained "a trophy-winning Wallabies team".



The figure has been increased to $14 million from a previous estimate of $10 million, according to an amended statement of claim released today.

Folau had his $4 million contract with Rugby Australia torn up in April after he was found to have broken their code of conduct with his second controversial religious post against homosexuality.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Just last week, the former fullback was back in the headlines after saying Australia's devastating bushfires that left six dead were God's punishment for legalising abortion and same-sex marriage.

The events that have happened here in Australia, in the last couple of years - God's word says for a man and a woman to be together ... they've come and changed this law," Folau said during a 10-minute recording.

"Abortion, it's okay now to murder, kill infants, unborn children.

"Look how rapid these bushfires these droughts, all these things have come in a short period of time. Do you think it's a coincidence or not?

"God is speaking to you guys. Australia you need to repent and take these laws and turn it back to what is right."