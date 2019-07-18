Inspirational 'Ikale Tahi star Nasi Manu named in Tonga's Rugby World Cup squad after beating testicular cancer

Inspirational loose forward Nasi Manu has been named in Tonga's Rugby World Cup after a battle with cancer.

Manu, who co-captained the Highlanders to their first Super Rugby title in 2015 before departing for European rugby, was diagnosed with testicular cancer last October while playing in Italy.

However, the 30-year-old found out in June he was cancer free and able to return to playing, leading to his return to 'Ikale Tahi.

Manu could've returned earlier for Tonga but a pectoral injury ruled him out of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Coach Toutai Kefu named his 31-man squad in Hamilton ahead of Saturday's pre-World Cup Test against the All Blacks with Manu featured in the forwards.

Kefu said the team has one goal heading to Japan.

“I’m fixated on making the play-offs,” Kefu said.

“We need to win three games for that.

“We’re in a tough pool, there’s no doubt about it. We just need to get together and believe in what we’re doing and believe that we can make it. And I certainly think we can.”

Tonga have featured at every World Cup except the 1991 tournament, but are yet to progress further than the pool stage.

Kefu hopes his squad, which features 30 players representing clubs in New Zealand, Australia, England, France, Scotland and the USA, will change that.

"We're confident in the way we're going at the moment," Kefu said.

"Even though we had a loss last week [29-19 against Fiji] there's some really really good stuff that we did. And we've come a long way just in the two weeks we've had since the Pacific Nation Cup.”

After Saturday's Test, Tonga will compete in Pool C at the World Cup, which also features England, France, Argentina and the USA.

Tonga Rugby World Cup 2019 squad:

Forwards: Siegfried ‘Fisiihoi, Vunipola Fifita, Latu ‘Talakai, Paula ‘Ngauamo, Sosefo ‘Sakalia, Siua Maile, Siua ‘Halanukonuka, Ma’afu Fia, Ben Tameifuna, Sam Lousi, Leva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Sione Kalamafoni, Maama ‘Vaipulu, Fotu ‘Lokotui, Zane ‘Kapeli, Dan Faleafa, Nasi Manu.