Injuries hamper Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty after Crusaders hammer Blues

The Crusaders will be sweating over the fitness of duo Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty, both having left the field with injuries in last night's 54-17 win over the Blues in Christchurch.

Kieran Read Source: Photosport

Having returned from back surgery in the off season, All Blacks captain Read left the field with a wrist injury, a re-aggravation of the same injury suffered on the 2016 end of year tour.

However speaking after the match, coach Scott Robertson assured that Read's injury concerns aren't as serious as first feared.

"It is the same wrist Kieran has done previously, so hopefully it is nothing major," he said.

"He played on with it for 10 minutes [after hurting it] and played well. We said 'off you go, let's look after you'. So hopefully it is something minor."

Crotty meanwhile, suffered a thumb injury, replaced in the 52nd minute of the match.

Robertson confirmed that the pair's selection for next week's quarter-final against the Sharks was still up in the air.