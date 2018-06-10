 

'I'm also gutted that I didn't get to see u after the game' - All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi posts heartfelt message to injured Frenchman

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi says he had no intention to injure French winger Remy Grosso during the first Test last night.

France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

France's Remy Grosso was injured in a tackle involving All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane.

Source: Photosport

Grosso was hospitalised with reported facial fractures suffered in a tackle at Eden Park involving Tu’ungafasi and flanker Sam Cane.

Tu’ungafasi took to Twitter today to wish Grosso well in his recovery while also revealing the Frenchman was not well enough for the All Blacks prop to visit.

Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .
Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen Hansen said the dangerous tackles last night were purely "accidental" after criticism from French coach Jacques Brunel over the tackle.

Brunel had said Cane and Tu'ungafasi's tackle on Grosso in the 59th minute should have been a yellow card offence.

Steve Hansen said Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi's tackle on French winger Remmy Grosso was completely accidental.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cane hit Grosso's face with a swinging arm, with Tu'ungafasi's shoulder connecting to Grosso's jaw as the French appeared to slip while going into the tackle.

"Look, I can understand that they'll be a little bit miffed when their guy got yellow carded," said Hansen.

French lock Paul Gabrillagues was sin-binned early in the second half for what appeared to be a high tackle on All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty, replays showed his tackle was legal and connected with Crotty's shoulder.

"As I said last night, I don't think their guy should have been yellow carded nor do I think Ofa should have been yellow carded either.

"Our game... is really fluid and there is movement in it and when you get two guys coming in to making a tackle on, things can change late."

