Ian Foster to reinvent himself in bid to restore on-field mana to All Blacks - 'We felt we’ve lost a little bit'

New All Blacks Ian Foster says he has a job to reinvent himself with the public as he aims to restore the mana back on the field.

Foster was officially announced as Steve Hansen’s successor today in Wellington where he told media it was his job to show fans that he was innovative and passionate.

“I guess I got a job to reinvent myself a bit with the public, with the media,” he said.

“I’ve been eight years as an assistant coach, my job is trying to be the best assistant coach that the All Blacks needed me to be.”

“We’ve had a big fella (Hansen) there who I love greatly who has his own style and my style has been to complement that.”

Foster was open that he felt the team had lost some on-field mana in the recent World Cup campaign where they went down to England in the semi-final.

“Now it’s time for you to see me in a new light, that’s up to me to show you that I’m innovative, I’ve got a sense of direction about where I want this team to go and extremely passionate about adding a new touch to it.”

“To really grow and get some mana back on the field, which we felt we’ve lost a little bit.”

The former Chiefs coach thanked the panel who appointed him for the “vote of confidence” after what he described as a “tough, nervous” time post-World Cup.

“You’ve asked a lot of questions, been quite demanding, to come out the other side and to get a vote of confidence from you is fantastic and I really value that.”

Foster also had some words for Scott Robertson, his main rival for the position.