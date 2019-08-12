Hurting All Blacks preparing for backs to the wall performance as they aim to hold onto Bledisloe

The All Blacks have a simple equation this week to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup for another year, win at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Last weekend's 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies in Perth has given Australia easily their best chance of ending their 17-year Bledisloe Cup drought, heading to the All Blacks' Eden Park fortress with the intention of claiming trans-Tasman bragging rights.

Fronting media in Auckland earlier today, Sam Cane was asked about preparing for the All Blacks' inevitable reaction to Saturday's loss, laying out plain and simple that this week will be win at all costs.

"We've got no choice, that's one hundred per cent the attitude that we're taking," he said.

"The truth is [that] if we don't win on Saturday, we don't win the cup.

"That's at the back of our minds, and we want to put out a performance that we're proud of."

The Wallabies have not won at Eden Park since 1986, while the All Blacks are currently 42-consecutive Tests unbeaten at their Auckland fortress.