Hurricanes' Tyrel Lomax handed three week suspension for no arms tackle

Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax, will be forced to watch his team from the sideline after receiving a three week ban after a no arms tackle during during his teams match against the Blues on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The suspension handed down by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee comes after Lomax pleaded guilty over the tackle against fullback, Stephen Perofeta during the Hurricanes 24-15 loss to the Blues on Saturday.

Lomax received a red card for the offence in the 46th minute of the game, a moment which allowed the in-form Blues to snatch away the lead and continue their winning streak.

Lomax's indiscretion set the tone for the rest of the second half for the Hurricanes as two more Canes players were sent to the bin, leaving only 12 players on the field at one point.

Vaea Fifita sat out for ten minutes after a similar no arms tackle, whilst Jordie Barrett's yellow card came by the way of a professional foul resulting in a penalty try.