Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen has been flown into the All Blacks squad as cover for Reiko Ioane on the eve of the second Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park.

Peter Umaga-Jensen. Source: Photosport

The move is precautionary with Ioane, who has a tight hamstring, remaining on the bench and no changes being made to the match-day 23.

If injury does force Ioane out, then Umaga-Jensen would be in line to make his Test debut.