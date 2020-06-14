Hurricanes hopeful of Super Rugby Aotearoa sell out for Crusaders clash

Following on from the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa in Auckland and Dunedin last weekend, the Hurricanes are hopeful of a full house for their first home match - taking on the Crusaders in Wellington this weekend.

Beauden Barrett gets mobbed by his former teammates after they scored. Source: Photosport

After around 22,000 packed into Forsyth Barr Stadium to watch the Highlanders-Chiefs clash on Saturday, and a sell out at Eden Park for the Blues-Hurricanes less than 24 hours later, the Hurricanes are hopeful that the same enthusiasm for the return of live sport will extend to Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington's Sky Stadium boasts a capacity of 34,500. However, the Hurricanes haven't played in front of a full house since the 2006 Super Rugby final, falling to a 20-11 defeat in the now infamous "fog final".

The closest the Hurricanes have come to a sell out since has been the 2015 Super Rugby final loss to the Highlanders, and the 2016 final victory over the Lions - both topping 30,000 in attendance.

Speaking to Stuff, though, CEO Avan Lee is hopeful of similar scenes for this weekend's match up against the reigning Super Rugby champions.

"If I had to put a number on it, late 20,000s to 30,000 would be superb," Lee said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The Crusaders are obviously a class outfit and our fans love coming to a home game.

“It should be a great occasion and, as we saw last weekend, people couldn’t wait to get out and watch some sport.”