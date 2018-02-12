'Hopefully that gives us a bit of momentum' - Matt Duffie stoked for young Blues after Brisbane 10s win

Blues winger Matt Duffie says while the gameplans used at this year's Brisbane 10s tournament probably won't make the cut for the upcoming Super Rugby season, the positivity and comradery the tournament generated amongst the team will.

Duffie, who didn't compete at the tournament, told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that winning the tournament was a big deal for the Auckland-based franchise.

"When I jumped on board a couple of years ago, we weren't going that great," Duffie said.

"I think we're going in the right direction... the boys went over to the 10s and did well so hopefully that gives us a bit of momentum for the season.

"Last year, I went over to the 10s and played three games and we didn't make finals!"