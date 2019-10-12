History for Tasman after they beat Hawkes Bay to complete undefeated regular season

TODAY |

Tasman after they beat Hawkes Bay to complete undefeated regular season

Tasman have beaten Hawkes Bay 47-28 in Napier to storm through to the semi-finals unbeaten in the regular season.

After a tough first half where Tasman held a 19-14 advantage, the Mako managed to run away with the result in the second 40 to become the first team to go unbeaten through the round robin in 12 years.

Auckland in 2007 were the last team to achieve the feat before going on to claim the provincial title.

Tasman brothers Leicester and Tima Faingaanuku scored a try each to swing the momentum to the Mako after Hawkes Bay Lock, Geoff Cridge, was shown the yellow card for a high tackle in the 28th minute.

Hawkes Bay secured a home semi-final against Otago next week after getting a late bonus point to close off this afternoon's encounter.

In the meantime, Tasman look set to take on Auckland in their semi-final unless North Harbour can get a bonus point victory against Canterbury tomorrow.

Tasman scored seven tries as they beat Hawkes Bay ahead of the semi-finals next week. Source: SKY
